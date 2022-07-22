Economic crisis looming large: CPI

Bhupalpally: With the economic crisis looming large under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is in dire straits, Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao, CPI State joint secretary, said. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said that never before have the prices of essential commodities touched so high. This is what BJP has achieved in the last eight years, he added.

"The Modi Government pushed the nation into debt trap. Modi who shot to power assuring people of ending the corruption has in fact become the biggest fraudster in the country. The BJP government has been trying to sell off the public sector units (PSUs) at a throw away price to benefit the corporate houses," Kunamneni alleged.

The Centre is trying to privatise some of the PSUs such as LIC, BSNL and Singareni even though they were lucrative, he added. On the other hand, the BJP is trying to gain political mileage by instigating communal issues, he said.Training guns against the TRS government, Kunamneni criticised the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for throttling the voice of the Opposition leaders.

"There is not much difference between Modi and KCR as they both rely on hoodwinking people by making hollow promises," he said. He accused the TRS Government of not laying focus on people living in low lying villages, close to Godavari. Lack of foresight on part of the government led to the distress of Adivasis in Godavari region, he said.