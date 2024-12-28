Live
ED Issues Notices KTR and Senior Officials in Formula e-Race Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Executive President K.T. Rama Rao (commonly referred to as KTR) in connection with the ongoing Formula Race investigation. The notice states that KTR is required to appear for questioning on January 7.
In addition to KTR, the ED has also summoned senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Arvind Kumar and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Chief Engineer B.L.N. Reddy. Arvind Kumar has been asked to appear for questioning on January 2, while B.L.N. Reddy is scheduled to appear on January 3.
This investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The developments indicate a significant escalation in the scrutiny surrounding the Formula Race case, which has drawn considerable attention.