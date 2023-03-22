ED may summon Kavitha next week

New Delhi: Ending yet another day of suspense, the Enforcement Directorate allowed BRS MLC K Kavitha to go home after questioning her for over nine hours on Tuesday. The ED is likely to summon her next week. Late in the evening, the ED summoned Kavitha's advocate and BRS general secretary Soma Bharat to the directorate and took his consent to be the authorised person to submit any documents that the ED may seek on behalf of Kavitha.

Sources said this does not mean that Kavitha need not appear in person again. Bharat would only be the authorised person to furnish necessary documents on her behalf if required. It is learnt that the ED questioned Kavitha as to why she had changed her mobile phones and WhatsApp network she had used to communicate with other accused in the Delhi Liquorgate.

Earlier, Kavitha handed over all the ten phones she used and the ED officials stored them for the retrieval of data which would be analysed to ascertain her role in the alleged scam and whether she influenced the Delhi government to bring a new excise police to benefit the retail and wholesale liquor supply dealers or not. Once the data was retrieved, sources said that the probe agency will move further in the money laundering case.



It is understood that the ED quizzed Kavitha based on the statements recorded from other accused mainly -Arun Ramachandra Pillai, auditor Buchibabu and Boinpally Ashok and Vijay Nair.

Kavitha's husband Anil Kumar and state Sports and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud escorted the BRS leader to ED office in the morning. BRS cadre were seen shouting slogans in support of Kavitha when she arrived at the ED office.

However, the police told the party activists not to create any hurdles as they had done on Monday when Kavitha came out of the ED office.

They said if they do not cooperate with the police and try to mob her vehicle, they may have to take serious action against them. On Tuesday, there were not many activists near the ED office and those who were present were asked to stay put in the barricaded area.