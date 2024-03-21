ED questions Kavitha's assistants

New Delhi: In an interesting development the Enforcement Directorate officials questioned the personal assistants of BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday. ED officials questioning the BRS MLC in the Delhi Liquor Policy case seized the cell phones of personal assistants Rohit and Rajesh while the official team was in the city to make the arrest.

The officials are analysing the data from the cell phones. It is said that the officials were pressuring the personal assistants to become approvers, or else there is a possibility of their arrest. Both have appeared before the officials as they were served notices as witnesses. The ED continued questioning the BRS MLC on the fourth day of the custody on Wednesday.

The officials questioned about the 33 per cent share in the Indo Spirits. Meanwhile, the petition filed by the BRS MLC in the Supreme Court, alleging illegal arrest, is scheduled for hearing on Friday. Kavitha has said that the ED officials have wrongly included her name in the case.