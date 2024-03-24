ED searches for crucial clues at Sri Saran’s residence

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted searches at the residence of Meka Sri Saran, nephew of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam, alleging that he was in possession of information relevant for investigation in the case and he is not cooperating with the investigation. “Search was conducted at his premises under the Section 17 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on 23.03.2024," the ED said. It also requested the court to allow its application for further interrogation of Sameer Mahandru for getting details of the said transfer/utilisation of the proceeds of crime by Saran and to ascertain the role of arrestee (Kavitha).

Mahandru was arrested by the ED in this case earlier.

The ED said it was "important to note" that Saran is a "close relative" of Kavitha and was also present at her premises that ED raided on March 15. It added that when Kavitha was questioned about the business and profession of her nephew, she said "she was not aware" about it. The agency has earlier said Kavitha was "one of the kingpin, a key conspirator and beneficiary of the Delhi excise policy scam".

It is expected that the ED will soon confront Kavitha with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia and some others. Kejriwal was arrested by the agency two days back and he is in ED custody currently. "Kavitha orchestrated a deal with CM, Delhi Govt, Arvind Kejriwal, then deputy CM and minister of excise Manish Sisodia, wherein she along with other members of the South Group paid them kickbacks through a strong of intermediaries and middlemen," it said.

The ED further said, "In exchange of the kickbacks paid to the leaders of AAP she had access to the policy formulation and was offered provisions to ensure favourable position to her," the ED claimed.

It further alleged Kavitha was "involved" in various activities relating to proceeds of crime to the tune of at least Rs 292.8 crore. Kavitha, the ED alleged, was giving "evasive" replies during her custodial interrogation and confrontation with other accused and those involved in the case.