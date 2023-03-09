ED summons Kavitha

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. The ED has first issued summons to her to appear before them on Friday. But Kavitha sent a mail seeking time till 15th because of her pre-scheduled activities. Considering her mail, the federal agency asked her to appear for questioning on March 11.

Kavitha, an MLC, is to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday demanding introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current session of Parliament. The idea is to take a long-drawn agitation with the help of other parties in the Hindi belt. The ED wants to confront her with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai, an alleged frontman of the 'South Group', who was arrested on Monday. His custody would end on March 12 and hence the ED wants to cross examine her before that.

The agency will record Kavitha's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during this confrontation. According to former CBI joint director VV Laxminarayana, the ED had given her notices under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Under this act, if the ED is not satisfied with her replies and if it feels that more detailed questioning under custody is required, she can be arrested. At the same time, under Section 438 CrPC she can seek anticipatory bail from the ED court. If the court rejects her application, then she can approach the High Court and even Supreme Court.



Before leaving for Delhi on Wednesday evening, Kavitha said: "As a law-abiding citizen, I will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies.

I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us."

She said under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, the BRS will continue to fight to expose the BJP's failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India. Telangana would "never bow before" the anti-people regime in Delhi.