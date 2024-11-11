Education at tribal pupils’ doorsteps

Bhadrachalam: Children in a remote tribal hamlet in the district’s Dummugudem mandal now have access to school thanks to an effort by ITDA Bhadrachalam. B Rahul has assumed leadership as the new Project Officer (PO) is prioritising health and education development in tribal areas.

Since the tribal welfare department’s elementary schools are located distant from the hamlet, up to thirty tribal boys and girls in the old Narayanaraopeta village in Mandal are compelled to forgo education. The villagers took the issue to the attention of Rahul, deploring logistical hurdles for their children in going to the school. Noting their interest and enthusiasm for their kids’ education, he approved a grant of Rs 4.5 lakh to build a school with an iron sheet roof in the hamlet.

The school only recently opened to children. Rahul affirmed that the tribal welfare department would strive to provide education to indigenous females and boys. In order for the pupils to succeed academically, measures were also being made to guarantee that the foundational learning would be made solid.

The ITDA PO the children were provided with books, pens, and other stationery. He called upon the parents that Koya language instruction should begin at a young age and that the children should be educated about their language, culture, traditions, and customs. Rahul said that in order for the kids to learn properly and advance to a higher level, they should speak to their parents and other kids in their native tongue only at home.