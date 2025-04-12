“Education is My Top Priority” – MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy

Nagar kurnool: Farewell Day celebrations were held grandly on Friday at the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool. MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy attended the event as the chief guest and was warmly welcomed by the college faculty and students. The event began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Damodar Reddy emphasized that farewell events strengthen the bond among students and leave lasting memories. He encouraged students to bring pride to their parents, teachers, and hometown through academic excellence. He assured his full support to students striving to achieve success in their studies.

Highlighting that a student’s future is built on education, he noted that a good life can be attained only through learning. He urged students to treat their teachers’ words with utmost respect and follow their guidance. He presented gold and silver medals to students who excelled academically.

Later, students captivated the audience with vibrant cultural performances. College Principal M. Anjaiah, Administrative Officer Mohammad Irfan, faculty members Madan Mohan, Vanitha, Umadevi, Kodandaramaulu, Ramakrishna, and others took part in the event.