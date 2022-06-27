Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurates CC roads

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Sunday inaugurated the CC roads and Vaikuntadamam in 12th division of Badangpet Municipal corporation. Later, the Minister also laid foundation for the construction of flood water pipeline in Balajinagar colony.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that a total of 21 Basti hospitals were sanctioned across Rangareddy district out of which 10 are sanctioned for Maheshwaram constituency.

The Minister said that 5 Basti dispensaries will be sanctioned soon. The Minister also said that Vaikunthadamams were being built in over 12,000 Gram Panchayats, all Municipalities and Corporations.

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy also said that government is working on new lines of Mission Bhagiratha and reservoirs at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore to solve the drinking water problem in the suburbs. Mayor Parijatha Narsimha Reddy, Corporaters, TRS leaders, activists and others were also present.