Education sector developed under KCR's rule: Gangula

Karimnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been focusing more on the development of the education sector in the State and because of his efforts the sector grew much in his governance said BC welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar. He was the chief guest at the Laksh Educational Institutions the 13th anniversary celebrations organized under the name of Laksh Festival-2023 On Monday, at the Laksh school, in Karimnagar.





Speaking on this occasion he said that many educational institutions which are providing education at an extraordinary level with nominal fees. He said that Laksh Educational Institutes providing quality education in comparison to other corporate educational institutions. He called the other institutions to work harder to develop the education sector in the district. Chairman of educational institutes Mushtaq Ali said that Children are choosing their life goals and Laksh educational institution is continuously working towards fulfilling their desired goals.



