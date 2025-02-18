Education Seminar to be Held at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Nagarkurnool

Nagar kurnool: An Education Seminar is scheduled for Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 5:30 PM, at the local Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nagarkurnool. The seminar’s related pamphlets were officially unveiled today at the same venue.

The seminar will feature Dr. Chammarti Umamaheswar Rao, Retired IAS Officer and President of Vidya Bharati Southern Zone, as the chief speaker. He will deliver a lecture on “Indian Knowledge Tradition and Centralized Indian Education”. Another prominent speaker, Sri Lingam Sudhakar Reddy, will address the topic of “Hindutva Faith, State Devotion, and Nationalism”.

The event is expected to attract a wide audience, including teachers, education enthusiasts, students’ parents, doctors, lawyers, business professionals, and local residents. Organizers are hopeful for a large turnout to make this seminar a success.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including District President Midededdy Shivashankar, Secretary Kanduru Balraju, Supporter Nagraju, and Darshi School Secretary Bandaru Praveen Kumar, among others.