Education Special: Mother Theresa School

State board English medium, co-educational institute that caters to providing education from Nursery to Class X. We follow the curriculum as prescribed by the State Board of Secondary Education. Here we aim to provide education above par so your child can become an academic star. Our aim is to encourage our students to explore, experience and succeed in academics, sports as well as extracurricular activities. Genius quality education through the latest teaching methods and equipment. This will enable our students to become confident individuals and active life-long learners.

MOTHER THERESA is located in a beautiful 2-acre of expansive campus

LCD projector in class,science&computer labs,Tiny Tots play area,indoor games&sports,Transport facility Available, eco-friendly campus where we create an environment for children to blossom into caring, loving humans and better professionals. With wide-open spaces, the grand campus of genius has well-ventilated, large, spacious classrooms, airy corridors for free movements, and open play areas to promote the love for outdoor sports. It is centrally located to make commuting a breeze for the city-dwellers. Each and every moment spent in this wide expanse is bound to be a memorable experience for your young ones. At par with the global standards of education, we pay special attention to developing the communication skills in the English language from an early age so that the students may express themselves distinctly and with utmost confidence.

Pre-primary is a crucial stage of education where students begin to habituate themselves to a routine and form their daily habits. This impressionable stage in their lives is ideal to form the right attitudes that will help the children excel in academics in the following stages of education. We have designed a Pre-Primary programme that is holistic, challenging and at the same time, comprehensive. It is imparted in a balanced academic setting and is supported by a nurturing environment in the classroom. We make sure that we present our students with age-appropriate learning experiences at every stage of their development. We regularly train our teachers to meet the social, emotional and intellectual needs of our young students. A strong focus is maintained on developing communication skills in students from an early age because communication is the foundation of successful education.

MOTHER THERESA HS BHONGIR was established in 2002 and it is managed by the Pvt. Unaided. It is located in Urban area. It is located in BHUVANAGIRI block of NALGONDA district of Telangana. The school consists of Grades from 1 to 10. The school is Co-educational and it doesn't have an attached pre-primary section. The school is Not Applicable in nature and is not using school building as a shift-school. English is the medium of instructions in this school. This school is approachable by all weather road. In this school academic session starts in April.

The school has Private building. It has got 15 classrooms for instructional purposes. All the classrooms are in good condition. It has 2 other rooms for non-teaching activities. The school has a separate room for Head master/Teacher. The school has Pucca boundary wall. The school has have electric connection. The source of Drinking Water in the school is None and it is functional. The school has 8 boys toilet and it is functional. and 8 girls toilet and it is functional. The school has a playground. The school has a library and has 1250 books in its library. The school does not need ramp for disabled children to access classrooms. The school has 15 computers for teaching and learning purposes and all are functional. The school is not having a computer aided learning lab. The school is Not Provided providing mid-day meal