Efforts on to transform TG into a global sports hub: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana is on a mission to emerge as a “Global Sports Hub,” stated State Minister for IT and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, during the inauguration of the SLV Pro Badminton Stadium in the city on Tuesday.

“As part of our commitment to making Telangana shine on the global stage—especially at the 2036 Olympics—we have introduced a comprehensive new sports policy,” the Minister noted. “There was a time when cricket dominated the public imagination. Today, that landscape is evolving. Parents and children alike are embracing diverse sports, and mindsets are shifting accordingly.”

Sridhar Babu remarked, “Hyderabad was once synonymous with biryani. Now, it’s equally recognized for badminton.” He praised the legacy of world-class athletes like Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj, all of whom began their journey in Telangana. “Inspired by these champions, many young children are now choosing badminton as a serious career path, representing India at national and international levels. Gopichand’s contributions have been instrumental in making Hyderabad the badminton capital of India.”

Underscoring the government’s strong focus on sports, the Minister announced the establishment of the Young India Sports University, targeted for launch in 2026. “We are also working to create sports grounds across every village panchayat and mandal headquarters. Soon, Telangana will host a FIFA-certified girls’ football academy at Gachibowli.”

He further added, “Plans are underway to establish dedicated sports schools in each of the ten erstwhile districts of the state. Our efforts are aimed at identifying and nurturing talent from the grassroots. We are committed to creating opportunities, infrastructure, and mentorship for young athletes to thrive.”

As President of the Badminton Association of Telangana, Sridhar Babu also emphasized the association’s ongoing efforts to take badminton beyond Hyderabad into rural areas. He urged parents to encourage their children to pursue any sport they are passionate about, and to support them in developing their potential.