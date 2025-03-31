Eid Milap Ceremony Promotes Unity in Mahabubangar

Mahabubangar : An Eid Milap ceremony was organized at the residence of senior journalist and General Secretary of QUAMI EKTA COMMITTEE, Alhaj Muhammad Rafiq Ahmed Qadri (Rafeeq Patel), soon after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. The gathering brought together dignitaries from various political parties, officials, and members of different religious communities, showcasing the spirit of national unity and the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, which has been upheld for decades.

Prominent attendees included MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Ubaidullah Kotwal (Chairman, Telangana Minority Finance Corporation), Superintendent of Police Smt. D. Janaki Dharwat, AICC Member and Former Minister Vamshi Chandra Reddy, Srinivas Goud (Chairman, MODA), Laxman Yadav (Chairman, Central Library), Mallu Narasimha Reddy, Imtiaz Ishaq (Former Chairman, Minority Finance Corporation), Narsimloo (Former Chairman, Municipality), A.P. Mithun Reddy (Congress Leader), Ganji Venkanna (Former Chairman, HUDA), along with Additional SP, DSP, Circle Inspectors, and several police officers.

Leaders from Congress, BRS, BJP, Muslim League, and the Communist Party, as well as Telugu and Urdu journalists and members of electronic media, also participated in the event.

Expressing gratitude, Rafeeq Ahmad Patel thanked all the guests for attending and strengthening the message of communal harmony and brotherhood on this festive occasion. Ends.