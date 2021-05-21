Eight corona deaths in one month in Gattuppal village

Gattuppal (Nalgonda): Eight people died in a month due to corona infection in Gattuppal village of Chandur mandal in the district. About 40% of the population of 9,500 villages were living in home isolation with suspected symptoms.

Gattuppal villagers were unable to reach the health center as village is 25 km away from Chandur mandal and even if they go there, by the time they reach the centre, test kits were not available.

Vexed with the health officials' attitude, a few youths of the village have informed the situation to police by dialing emergency number 100. Responding positively, SI Upender Reddy had arranged a meeting with the village youth and explained them about corona prevention measures.

Local ZPTC also explained the miserable situation in Gattuppal village to the district health officials over phone.

At last on Wednesday (May 19), the district medical and health department officials organised a medical camp with 100 corona test kits in the village. Meanwhile, after getting information, local MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy sent 100 corona testing kits to Gattuppal village from his own expenses.

ZPTC Karnati Venkatesam assured to set up an isolation center with all facilities at local ZPHS with his own expenses in the interest of villagers.

It may be noted here that on the first day of the camp, 111 tests were conducted and 41 persons were tested corona positive. Of these, six patients belong to same family. Vice-sarpanch and a ward member were in the list of eight deceased with corona in Gattuppal. The medical department handed over medical kits to the patients.

The condition of few more people was said to be critical and the villagers have been facing corona threat dur to the negligence of health officials, the Gattuppal villagers alleged.