Eight More Medical Colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: Now all the districts in Telangana will now have one medical college thanks to the State government on Wednesday granting permission for setting up of eight more new medical colleges in the State. With this, the State will now have over 9,000 (both government and private colleges) MBBS seats to offer to the Students aspiring for the medicine.

According to the officials, this extraordinary accomplishment positions Telangana as the sole state in the country to have a government medical college in every district, revolutionizing healthcare accessibility and medical education. The officials said that Telangana's transformation in medical education was nothing short of extraordinary. Prior to 2014, the state had a mere three government medical colleges. However, an impressive total of 29 medical colleges have been established in just nine years.

The newly approved medical colleges in Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Warangal, Medak, Yadadri Bhongiri, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts would commence classes next year, each offering 100 MBBS seats. With these additions, Telangana will boast a remarkable total of 34 government medical colleges.

Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the establishment of government medical colleges in Telangana has significantly increased the number of MBBS seats in the state. From a meagre 850 seats in government colleges in 2014, the count has surged to 3,790. The eight newly sanctioned medical colleges will contribute an additional 800 seats, elevating the total count to 4,590 seats in government medical colleges. When considering both government and private medical colleges, Telangana's tally has increased from 20 colleges before 2014 to an impressive 56 colleges this year.