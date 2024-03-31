Eknath Shinde syndrome in TS?

Hyderabad: Will BJP pull down the Congress government led by A Revanth Reddy in future? Did Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy offer to play the role of Eknath Shinde of Telangana? This claim of Reddy had sent ripples in political circles.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Telangana BJP floor leader Maheshwar Reddy said Komatireddy made this offer during his meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

This statement of Maheshwar Reddy came in response to Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy's claim that eight BJP MLAs were in touch with Congress. The BJP leaders said Congress leaders were raking up different issues to divert the attention of the people from their failure. The Congress government was having a slender majority and five ministers are eying the chief minister's seat. “No one has faith in the other and are prepared to dislodge CM Revanth Reddy at appropriate time,” he said.

He said the government in the state would collapse in 48 hours if it dares to touch even a single BJP MLA. Revanth should know that five ministers were in touch with BJP.

However, the BJP which respects people’s mandate had not encouraged this move, he said.

He said Revanth Reddy was adopting double standards. As PCC president Revanth lashed at the BRS for admitting Congress MLAs without resigning. But, he was doing the same thing now.

Revanth demanded CBI probe into the irregularities of assignment lands, the Dharani portal, the maize scam, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. But now it has been put on the backburner. Similarly as PCC president he leveled corruption allegations against Ranjit Reddy. But once in power, he admitted him into the Congress party.

The BJP leader said what stops the government from seeking a CBI probe into the phone tapping case? He alleged that the state Congress had sent Rs 1,500 crore to high command as election funds. He said that contractors and other businessmen were being forced to pay Congress election tax. He said whatever Congress may do it cannot make its Bhongir candidate win the polls.