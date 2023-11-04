Election Alert From KCR: Beware of BJP, Congress

Bhainsa/Armoor/Koratla: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the BJP should be taught a lesson in the November 30 Assembly polls as it had not sanctioned even a single medical college or Navodaya School to the state.

Hitting out at the Congress during a poll rally, KCR said that its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, say that if voted to power they would remove Dharani, an integrated land management portal, which may pave the way for the "middlemen regime" again. He said the BRS government has spent Rs 12,000 crore towards minorities’ welfare against the Rs 900 crore by the earlier Congress government in 10 years.

"We have been asking the Centre to set up Navodaya Schools in each and every district, but not even a single school was sanctioned to the state. They did not even give a single medical college to the state. There is a need to teach them a lesson. Otherwise, they will ride on us," KCR said.

He asked the people to assess which party has benefitted them and think before they vote in the polls. "The Congress has ruled this country for 50 years and the state too. In between, there was the Telugu Desam Party for some period. The BRS has been ruling for the past 10 years.

“The history of development is before you. I want you to decide based on the facts," the BRS chief appealed. Noting that when the state was newly formed, it was utterly chaotic without adequate power and drinking water facilities, KCR said, adding that Telangana is the only state in the country which provides free power for 24 hours to farmers now.

Alleging that there used to be a shortage of fertilisers during the Congress regime, KCR said today they are available in abundance besides unadulterated seeds resulting in progress of the agriculture sector in the state.

He said there has not been curfew for even a single day during the past 10 years in Telangana due to communal harmony.



"As long as KCR is alive, Telangana will remain as a secular state," he said. He said Dalits in this country were treated as a vote-bank by the Congress. Keeping in view the large number of beedi workers in the region, he said the new members also will get pension, after the BRS is elected again.