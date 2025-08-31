  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Election buzz at New Vision school

Election buzz at New Vision school
x
Highlights

Khammam: The New Vision school conducted student elections to raise awareness about democracy and voting. Students actively participated in campaigns,...

Khammam: The New Vision school conducted student elections to raise awareness about democracy and voting. Students actively participated in campaigns, nominations, and voting, gaining practical knowledge of the electoral process.

The event, led by Social Studies teachers, energized students and fostered a deeper understanding of democratic values.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick