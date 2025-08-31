Live
Election buzz at New Vision school
Khammam: The New Vision school conducted student elections to raise awareness about democracy and voting. Students actively participated in campaigns, nominations, and voting, gaining practical knowledge of the electoral process.
The event, led by Social Studies teachers, energized students and fostered a deeper understanding of democratic values.
