Election Face Off Between Congress & BRS

Mulugu: Election battle is going on in between Congress Party and BRS. Cong Contestant Seethakka and BRS contender Bade Nagajyothi gear up electioneering in St reserved Mulugu Assembly Constituency. Congress overriding personality Danasari Anasurya Seethakka has been campaigning in advance as she is being sitting MLA. After being declared BRS MLA ' s candidates on August 21 by the CM KCR, Nagajyothi started campaigning the following day of ticket declaration. While both Seethakka and Nagajyothi have been going ahead with the poll campaign along with their party formidable leaders and bigwigs and second rung leaders.

Congress Party MLA Contestant Seethakka was filed her nomination papers and Nagajyothi filed on 10 th of this month. Both the parties gathered thousands of supporters on the day of nominations Mulugu district witnessed with thousands with jam packed roads. Seethakka submitted her nomination papers without participation of State leader while BRS nomination takes place , State Minister Sathyavathi Rathod, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, REDCO Chairman Yeruva Sathish Reddy, State Committee members Sambari Sammarao Mettu Srinivas BRS Party district Kakulamarri Lakshman Babu was caught attention by the spectators.

On the day nomination of Seethakka a huge Cavalcade witnessed with public rorings and the rally was taken out in a festive manner but TRS ticket rally witnessed with artificial atmosphere. Seethakka has represented twice from Mulugu Assembly seat and lost her seat in 2004 & 2014. But Nagajyothi is fighting the election battle for the first time.Both the contenders happened to be from Naxal background. Seethakka had been Commander in CPI ML Janashakthi for about 10 years and had joined the mainstream in 90,s. After leaving the underground she had pursed her LAW degree and practiced for sometime in the Warangal district Court. In 2004 Assembly polls she was introduced to the then CM Chandrababu Naidu and got TDP mandate denying to ticket the then defeated former minister Ajmira Chandul.

But Seethakka was unfortunately lost that election against Congress, TRS alliance candidate Podem Veeraiah present ( Bhadrachalam MLA) subsequently in 2009 General Elections Seethakka won her seat for the first even though TDP faced debackle in AP residual State. After formation of Telangana, in 2014 Assembly elections held on 30 April, both TDP, Cong Contestant ants Seethakka, Veeraiah faced defeat with TRS Contender Chandulal. Two MLA Seethakka was compelled to represent as opposition MLA. Again in 2018 Dec Assembly polls Seethakka happened to be the truimpcard against BRS sitting minister Chandulal'.

Both Congress and BRS Contestants are seem to have fighting neck to neck while Ex Minister Chandulal ' s son Dr Ajmira Prahallad entered in to battle as the BJP and Bhukya Jampanna filed nomination from BSP. Dr Prahallad and Jampanna are reportedly in trailing in poll campaign . As many as 2 ,26 000 voters are there in Mulugu Constituency. Mulugu Venkatapur Govindaraopet, Tadvai, Eturngaram, Mangapet, Kannaigudem,Kothaguda and Gangaram 9 Mandals are spreaded in 200 kms radiation which bigger than Nizamabad district with a single Constituency even though it's a district. Contenders Seethakka, Nagajyothi and Prahallad organising poll campaign with around 10 vehicles.

Speculations are rounding that , Seethakka and Nagajyothi both are Adivasi Tribal candidates were given mandate from main parties and Banjara tribals were denied ticket from above parties. Upon which Banjara leaders disgruntled for not getting candidacy from Congress and BRS. 2014 one time MP Professor Dr Seetharam Naik was also failed to get BRS candidature from is reportedly dissillusioned. Internally Professor Seetharam Naik is under humiliation for not getting ticket. BJP candidate Dr Prahallad is reportedly getting sympathy from some Banjara villages in and around Mulugu Constituency on behalf of his demised father Ajmira Chandul it's learnt.

In case Bajara voters will be inclined to Chandulal against Koya votes the election victory opportunities like to be upside-down it's learnt. At same time BSP contestant Jampanna is also belongs Banjara and likely get expected votes from SC voters . Sweros leaders are in hundreds in Mulugu Constituency those are the fans of the RSP Chief RS Pravin Kumar. All eyebrows are kept open curiously whom to be win over Mulugu seat.