Electric scooty's battery blows up, none hurt

Karimnagar: In a shocking incident in Nizamabad an electric vehicle's battery blew up. The incident took place where a similar kind of incident took place in Ramachandrapur of Ramadugu mandal.

It is said that Egurla Odelu purchased an electric vehicle of Benling Falcon company two months ago. As usual, he put the battery on charging before going to bed on Sunday night. Shockingly, the battery went off within minutes after it was put on charge.

It is said that nobody was hurt in the incident as the battery was put on charging outside the house. The vehicle got burnt in the incident.