Electricity dept intensifies safety measures after student’s death

Nagarkurnool: The Electricity Department has intensified safety measures across Nagarkurnool district following a recent incident in Indrakal village of Tadoor mandal, where a student died due to an electric shock after stepping out during a school interval. Senior officials took the matter seriously and initiated action against those found responsible.

As part of the preventive measures, officials conducted inspections at educational institutions in the district headquarters. Safety checks were carried out at electric poles and transformers located within school and college premises, and any deficiencies were immediately rectified. SE Narsimhareddy stated that this safety drive will continue on a regular basis and urged the public to report any electrical issues to the concerned department without delay.

In view of the upcoming summer season, precautionary steps are being taken to avoid disruptions in power supply and ensure public safety.

Trees that had grown around transformer locations during the rainy and winter seasons were cleared. Anticipating strong winds during summer, advance measures are being implemented to prevent power interruptions, said SE Narsimha Reddy.

The safety inspections were conducted by SE Narsimha Reddy, DE Sridhar Shetty, AE Manya Naik and Ramachandra Naik, along with linemen and other electricity department staff.