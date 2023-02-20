Embrace the spirit of Chhatrapati Shivaji: Sabita

RANGAREDDY: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said the youth should grow up with the spirit of Chhatrapati Shivaji. On Sunday, the Minister unveiled the idols of Chhatrapati Shivaji installed at Chandana and Mantrala ponds under Meerpet Municipal Corporation of Maheswaram Constituency.

On the occasion, Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that Chhatrapati Shivaji was a great warrior who saw motherhood in a foreign woman and praised him as a great man who chose to send the cultural tradition of India globally.

She urged the youth to follow in his footsteps and work for the country. Later, as part of the Mana Uru Manabadi programme, various development works were carried out in the government school of Mirpet.

The Minister also inspected the development works of Mantrala pond and gave many suggestions. Meerpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Durga Deeplal Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Thigala Vikram Reddy, local corporators, and others participated in this programme.