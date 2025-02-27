Embracing Generosity: Time for giving back & spreading joy in Ramzan

Hyderabad: Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a sacred period of fasting, prayer, and charity for Muslims worldwide. While abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset, the Muslims also engage in philanthropic activities, emphasising the importance of generosity and social responsibility. In Hyderabad, affluent Muslims are reaching out to the underprivileged, ensuring that the blessings of Ramzan extend to all, especially those in need.

The practice of giving charity during Ramzan is deeply ingrained in Islamic teachings, particularly through Zakat, the mandatory donation of 2.5% of one’s annual savings. Many Muslims prefer to fulfill this obligation during Ramzan, as good deeds performed during this holy month are believed to be rewarded seventy times more than in other months. Charity takes various forms, including direct monetary aid, food distribution, and donations to mosques, madrasas, orphanages, and NGOs. As the holy month approaches, beginning on March 2, well-off Muslims in Hyderabad are mobilizing resources to support the less fortunate. To shift the narrative beyond fasting and feasting, individuals and organisations are pooling funds to distribute ration kits, essential commodities, and Eid clothing to the underprivileged. These initiatives aim to ensure that needy families do not struggle for sustenance during Ramzan.

A typical Ramzan ration kit includes staples like rice, flour, oil, ghee, sugar, tea, sewaiyan, dates, dals, and spices—everything necessary for pre-dawn (Sehri) and evening (Iftar) meals. Volunteers identify deserving families through thorough verification processes, ensuring that assistance reaches the truly needy. Some philanthropists focus on widows, senior citizens, and differently abled individuals, while others provide free Eid clothing to bring festive joy to struggling families.

Several Hyderabad-based organizations play a crucial role in these efforts. Groups such as Sahayta Trust, Siasat Millat Fund, Helping Hand Foundation, Aga Khan Social Welfare Board, Safa Baitul Maal, Terminate Hunger Welfare Org, Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust, Mohammed Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Memorial Trust, Red Rose Foundation, and Youths of Golconda provide free food, ration kits, and medical aid. Collectively, they distribute over 2,000 kits and serve countless meals throughout the month.

One such initiative, Sakina Foundation, has been actively distributing ration kits for over 15 years. The foundation, led by Asif Hussain Sohail, has supported more than 20,000 families, ensuring that no one has to worry about their next meal during Ramzan. Similarly, Iftar food packets are widely distributed at mosques like Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid, benefiting fasting individuals and daily wage workers who cannot afford a proper meal.

Another significant aspect of Ramzan is Itekaaf, where devout Muslims dedicate the last ten days of the month to continuous worship in mosques.

During this period, participants remain isolated from their families, focusing solely on prayers. To support them, organizations and individuals provide free meals for Sehri and Iftar, ensuring that their spiritual journey remains uninterrupted.

Ramzan is a time of devotion, reflection, and, most importantly, compassion. The overwhelming generosity displayed by Hyderabad’s affluent Muslims highlights the essence of the holy month—sharing blessings with those less fortunate. These initiatives not only offer immediate relief but also reinforce the core Islamic values of empathy, unity, and kindness.