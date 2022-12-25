Emotional BRS counsellor resigns from party, breaks into tears

Sircilla: The Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader and 26th ward Counselor of Rajanna Sircilla Pathipaka Padma tendered her resignation to the party and got emotional in a shared video. In the viral video, Pathipaka Padma got emotional and stated that she tendered her resignation to the party as she can't bear the insults from the party leaders.



She stated that she has been working in the party since the inception of Telangana and joined TRS after KTR's call. She alleged that she didn't get proper support from the party even though she worked hard for the party.

She alleged that a few party leaders are preventing her to not meet minister KTR. She got emotional and said that she suffered from Cancer and underwent treatment for two years but no party leaders met her to console her.