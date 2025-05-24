Emphasis Laid On Maternal Wellness: Magisterial inquiry ordered into woman’s death during childbirth

Nalgonda: District Collector Ila Tripathi has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a woman during childbirth at Sirisha Hospital in Miryalaguda. The deceased, Adavath Rajeswari, belonged to Jaitram Tanda of Damaracherla Mandal. Despite being found unfit during medical tests conducted in December last year, she was allegedly not referred in time to a government hospital.

Tripathi stated that in addition to the magisterial inquiry, a departmental investigation has also been ordered against the hospital. It may be recalled that Rajeswari was admitted to Sirisha Hospital in December 2023 for delivery. Dr Sirisha kept her at the hospital until the last moment and then referred her to the Nalgonda Government General Hospital.

Unfortunately, Rajeswari died on December 28 at the government hospital after delivery. The Collector said that the hospital’s negligence warranted a magisterial probe. During a review meeting on maternal deaths with the district health department officials at Udayaditya Bhavan in Nalgonda on Friday, she expressed strong displeasure over the issue. She warned that strict actions would be taken if such incidents were repeated in the district.

She instructed officials to take preventive steps to avoid maternal deaths due to lack of awareness, negligence, etc. Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, ANMs, doctors and staff at Primary Health Centers were directed to educate pregnant women in villages on necessary precautions during pregnancy, tests to be conducted, and other important aspects.

Moreover, the Collector stressed the importance of continuous ANC (Antenatal Care) check-ups and ensuring safe deliveries based on expected delivery dates. “Any health issues arising during the pregnancy should be addressed immediately. If primary care is not enough, patients should be referred to area hospitals,” she said.