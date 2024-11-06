Emphasis on restoration of 700-yr-old Indreshwara temple

Nagarkurnool: Emani Sivanagi Reddy, an archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India, has requested villagers to preserve the 700-year-old Indreshwara temple from the Kakatiya period, located in the fields of Indrakal village, about 6 km from Tadoor Mandal Center in Nagarkurnool district.

The temple is currently in a dilapidated state, and Reddy appealed to the villagers to protect it. He visited the temple on Tuesday after receiving information from local literary figures, Mucharla Dinakar and poet Edirepalli Kashanna.

He noted that the temple, with its sanctum (Garbha Griha), inner hall (Ardha Mandapa), and main hall (Maha Mandapa), reflects the architectural brilliance of the Kakatiya era.

He remarked that the sculptures, including the Shivling, idols of deities, beautiful statues of Mahishasuramardini, and intricately carved pillars, serve as a testament to the temple’s artistic and historical value. Highlighting the significance of these sculptures, he urged the villagers to protect and restore the temple, so it may regain its former glory.