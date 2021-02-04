Employees oppose privatisation of electricity sector, boycott duties

Karimnagar: As part of the call given by the National Coordinate Committee of Electricity Engineers and Employees, the engineers and employees of electricity department on the behalf of Karimnagar Electricity JAC boycotted their work and made the programme successful here in Karimnagar on Wednesday.



As the Central government is going to introduce Electricity Amendment Bill in the coming up Parliament session, the employees of electricity department of all centres present across the country are gearing up to start a movement against the new Bill 2020-21.

Speaking on the occasion, the convenor of the Karimnagar Electricity JAC, K Anjaiah, said that if the Bill was made into law, the people across the country mainly weaker sections and farmers would face severe economic problems.

"For the past 70 years, the employees of electricity department are rendering better services not only to consumers, but also to industrial sectors and are playing key role in the development of the nation. But the Central government, to favour some of the corporate biggies, is trying to hand over the electricity department to private corporate companies which is totally unfair," he alleged.

If the BJP government did not take back the Electricity Amendment Bill, then the electricity employees will take up massive protests and teach a fitting lesson to the government, he warned.