Empowering Women Through Financial Literacy: "Finance For Her" Reaches 700+ Women Across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Aanya Gouravaram, a Grade 11 student at Oakridge International School, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, has launched a powerful initiative — “Finance For Her” — aimed at empowering rural and low-income women by teaching essential financial skills.

Finance For Her conducts interactive financial literacy sessions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, focusing on helping women take control of their finances. The initiative addresses the long-standing perception of money management as a male-dominated domain and seeks to break this stigma by building women's financial confidence and independence.

“Our goal is to ensure every woman, regardless of her background, understands how to manage her money effectively,” says Aanya. “We believe that financial literacy is a fundamental right and a key to long-term empowerment.”

The sessions cover foundational topics such as distinguishing needs from wants, budgeting, saving, borrowing, managing debt, understanding interest, and the use of banking services.

To date, *Finance For Her has positively impacted the lives of over 700 women. In a recent session held in Appareddy Pally, Madgul Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, Aanya — along with fellow student volunteers **Ojas Dhaveji Chakravadhanula* from Oakridge School and *Yashita Chereddi* from Aga Khan Academy — educated *250 women* on critical subjects like debt management and the importance of saving.

“The engagement and understanding shown by the participants was truly inspiring,” Aanya shared. “We hope the knowledge we shared continues to benefit them and their families for years to come.”

With every session, Finance For Her is building a future where women are equipped to make informed financial decisions, creating ripple effects of empowerment across communities.