Encroachment bomb ticking for Khajaguda

Hyderabad: The threat of encroachments looms large in the Khajaguda area, as the outflow channel of Khajaguda Talab, also known as PeddaCheruvu, is completely encroached. Its bund is being demolished and levelled.

Locals and social activists bought into limelight that the water body has become a yard for dumping debris and inflow of toxins, along with encroachment of the surrounding areas. The road being laid in the FTL area and buffer zone is the main reason for grabbing of the lake.

Social activist Lubna Sarwat says, “Soon we are going to lose the lake as its bund is being levelled. The outflow channel of the talab carries frothy water to downstream Manikonda YellammaCheruvu. Heavily polluted liquid wastes are entering the lake from the north and the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) roadside. The encroachers have not even spared the fence; surrounding it huge rods have been built.” ‘I have also written to the Lake Protection Committee to recognise the smaller lake downside of the weir of talab.

As many corporate constructions are coming up in the FTL and also maximum water spread is shrinking day by day. It would be better if the high court set up an ecological heritage bench so that whatever harm being done to natural resources can be highlighted and justice is done. In 2020 I filed a petition in courts. Despite that works are on. The lake should be rescued, as every lake is a paradise’, she adds.

Says a local resident Anil Rao ,“Apart from laying a BT road , and railing, the lake is being cemented inside. Another road is being laid inside the FTL area. As daily JCBs are actively dumping rocks, and mud in the water body it is slowly getting polluted. Heavily polluted liquid wastes are entering the lake from the northern side and also from ESCI roadside. Due to this unbearable foul smell is emanating’.

‘Instead of removing landfills and illegal encroachments from the water body the officials are dumping debris into the lake. The concerned officials should take steps how to retain rainwater so that groundwater gets recharged. They should also find a solution how the water can be made potable for residents.”