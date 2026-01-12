Endowments Dept’s e-procurement push against shastras?

Hyderabad: Although decentralisation is the mantra these days, the Endowments Department curiously continues to function in a centralised manner, regardless of long-established traditions, injunctions in ‘shastras’, and public sentiments. Things have come to such a pass that even the making of prasadam items going into ‘naivedyam’ is outsourced by many temples managed by the department right under the nose of higher authorities.

As per customs specific to various temples, every deity is offered a different and unique ‘naivedyam’ (or ‘naivedya’). It refers to the food items offered as part of worship. The oblation, considered sacred, is later consumed by people reverentially. Naivedyam is often distributed as prasad (blessed food).

Since prasadams differ from temple to temple, their ingredients cannot be clubbed for centralized purchase in line with structured values. Yet, the department has issued a circular stating that all temple procurements exceeding Rs 1 lakh should be mandatorily routed through the government’s e-procurement platform. This is being done in the name of “transparency, competitiveness, and uniformity”.

The department has stated that, to ensure uninterrupted compliance with procurement norms, it is hereby ordered to adopt an inter-temple procurement.

