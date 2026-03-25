Engineer-turned activist brings light to hundreds through eye donation

Karimnagar: In a remarkable act of service and humanity, engineer-turned-social activist Kola Anna Reddy had been transforming lives by championing eye donation and personally facilitating cornea collection for the visually impaired. Driven by a deep commitment to society, he had dedicated several years to ensuring that those who lost their lives could help restore sight to others.

Whenever news of a death reached him, Anna Reddy had promptly rushed to the location, carrying sterilisation and preservation kits. Despite the grief-stricken environment, he had sensitively counselled bereaved families, explaining that while their loved one could not be brought back, their eyes could offer vision to two individuals in need. His compassionate approach often persuaded families to consent to eye donation.

Understanding the critical six to eight-hour window required for cornea retrieval, he had acted swiftly to collect the eyes, preserve them, and send them to LV Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad. Through his relentless efforts, he had brought light into the lives of over 709 visually impaired persons.

Anna Reddy had received specialised training in cornea retrieval at Rekurthi Eye Hospital in Karimnagar, enabling him to independently carry out the delicate procedure. His contributions had been widely recognised, including appreciation from former Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan and a Silver Medal from the Indian Red Cross Society for collecting over 703 corneas during his tenure with the Lions Club eye donation wing.

He had often credited his inspiration to his mother, whose wish to donate her eyes had shaped his mission.

Beyond fieldwork, he had actively spread awareness through messages and outreach campaigns, encouraging people to pledge eye donation.

“In Karimnagar district alone, more than 3,000 people have pledged to donate their eyes. However, the annual requirement stands at nearly one lakh corneas, which continues to drive my efforts,” he had said.

Associated with several organisations, Anna Reddy had also played key roles in charitable trusts, professional bodies, and social service institutions across the region.

His work had not only facilitated thousands of eye donations but had also created a lasting impact by inspiring many to contribute to this noble cause.