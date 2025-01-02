Engineering student dies in hit-and-run case

Live
Hyderabad: An engineering student died in a hit-and-run case at Abdullapurmet in the city’s suburbs on Tuesday night.
The victim, E Rishith Kumar (19), who stayed in a hostel, partied along with his friends Mahender and Bhanu Prakash until 12:30 am. The trio had planned to eat something and started on their bike towards Hyderabad.
According to officials, on reaching the Maisamma temple stretch at Abdullapurmet village, the bike ran out of fuel. “Prakash and Mahender took the bike and went to the fuel station while Rishith Kumar was walking on the road. An unidentified vehicle hit him, leading to injuries, and he died on the spot,” said Abdullapurmet sub inspector P Madhava Rao. A case is registered, and an investigation is ongoing.
