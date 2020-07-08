Enhance greenery in Telangana: KTR

Everyone should strive to increase greenery in Telangana. The future generation should not be in a position to buy air as we are buying water now, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

The minister attended the Haritha Haram programme in Choppadandi Mandal of Karimnagar. He said that it is pleasure-giving to plant 69,000 saplings in 200 acres in Vedurugutta village. He said that the Telangana government has launched the programme with an aim to increase the forest area by 33 per cent.

"While the entire world is worried about the coronavirus pandemic, we learnt to live with it and moving forward by carrying out other activities," KTR said. He asked the officials to plant saplings on either side of the roads.

The chief minister has asked not to stall any welfare programmes in the states no matter how worst is the situation in the state, the minister said. He also explained that the government has decided to release the funds to the gram panchayats in a proportionate manner with an aim to develop the villages in the state.

Further, KT Rama Rao directed the sarpanches to ensure 85 per cent of plants planted under Haritha Haram programme are alive. "The percentage of forest area is low in Karimnagar and everyone should strive to increase greenery," he said.



