Ensure availability of drinking water in villages: MLA Pawar

Nirmal: Mudhole MLA Pawar Rama Rao Patel suggested that rural people should not face any problems in getting drinking water in the summer season.

He held a review meeting with officials at his residence in Bhainsa and discussed the problem of drinking water in villages.

People in Marumula village have been facing acute drinking water shortage as groundwater level has dipped significantly.

The MLA suggested that bore wells should be dug or water should supplied through tanker if necessary.

He directed officials to indentify the drinking water problem in every village and take measures to address them. He also directed to repair the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline and plug the leakages. The government will immediately release funds and take steps to solve the problem, he added.