Ensure no shortage of medicines in primary health centers - DMHO Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi

A review meeting of pharmacists of primary health centers was held at the office of the District Medical and Health Officer, Nagarkurnool
Nagar Kurnool: A review meeting of pharmacists of primary health centers was held at the office of the District Medical and Health Officer, Nagarkurnool. In this review meeting, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi attended and fully reviewed the services provided by pharmacists.
She said that there should be no shortage of medicines in primary health centers, medicine updates should be made online from time to time, and necessary medicines should be distributed to sub-centers.
She was suggested that the district central medicine store should be indented from time to time and medicines should be made available in primary health centers.
Deputy DMHOs Dr. Venkat Das and Dr. Tara Singh, pharmacists of all primary health centers in the district participated in this review meeting.