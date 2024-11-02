  • Menu
Enumerators briefed on family survey

Kothagudem: As part of the comprehensive house-to-house family survey starting from the 6th of this month, District Collector Jitesh V Patil...

Kothagudem: As part of the comprehensive house-to-house family survey starting from the 6th of this month, District Collector Jitesh V Patil interacted with enumerators here on Friday.

Patil instructed that enumerators identify each house and family according to the block allotted to them, and by November 3 identification of houses and pasting stickers should be completed. He explained to them that the purpose of the survey is to prepare data to help implement appropriate plans for improving various social, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities for the uplift of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and other weaker sections of the state. The enumerators were briefed on the dos and don’ts while undertaking the survey.

Palvancha mandal parishad development officer K Vijayabhaskar Reddy, mandal panchayat officer B Narayana, panchayat secretary B Baburao, Anganwadi teachers and others participated in the programme.

