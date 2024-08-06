Environmental Protection is Everyone's Responsibility - MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

Nagarkurnool: MLA Dr.Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy emphasized that environmental protection is everyone's responsibility and urged all individuals to actively participate in tree planting initiatives. He attended the Swachhata-Pachchadana program at Mini Tank Bund as the chief guest. During the event, Dr. Rajesh Reddy, along with women participants, planted trees.





In his address, the MLA highlighted that the trees we plant today will provide oxygen for future generations. He mentioned that the importance of oxygen was clearly understood during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. He encouraged everyone to adopt the habit of planting trees during birthdays, weddings, and other celebrations. Additionally, he stressed the importance of maintaining clean surroundings, noting that improperly disposed household waste leads to health issues. Clean surroundings prevent the proliferation of disease-carrying insects such as mosquitoes and flies, thereby reducing diseases like dengue and malaria. He urged everyone to not only plant trees but also maintain cleanliness around their homes.









Dr. Rajesh Reddy also noted that the Congress government is committed to working for women’s welfare, highlighting schemes such as free travel in RTC buses, LPG cylinders for ₹500, 200 units of free electricity, and farm loan waivers. He mentioned upcoming initiatives including the distribution of new ration cards and pensions. He assured that pending development projects in Nagar Kurnool town would be completed soon and invited people to reach out to him with any issues.





Municipal Chairman Kalpana, Commissioner Naresh Babu, Councilors Kotha Srinu, Nizam, Jakka Raju, Sunendra, and others participated in the event.

