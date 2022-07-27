Environmental public hearing on mining held

Rangareddy: An environmental public hearing was conducted on Wednesday at Mudwin village to receive the opinions of local public to establish an underground mine. The public hearing was held under the aegis of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) and District Additional Collector.

Participating in the public hearing, some of the elected representatives of the local bodies, leaders of various organisations and the local people objected to the establishment of mining in their village. They said that the village is surrounded with lush green farms and everyone is dependent on the farming here. Once the mining is established in the village, everyone will start facing issues and it will damage the village, they added. They also strictly said that "we won't allow anyone to start mining in our village".

They also warned that if the mining permissions are granted we will stage protests in huge numbers.

Later, additional Collector received a petition from the villagers and police security was arranged by Amangal CI Upender, SI Hari Shankar under the guidance of ACP Kushalkar.