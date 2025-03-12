Errors in Inter first year question paper stump students across State

Hyderabad: On day 3 of the intermediate first-year exams (Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I) on Tuesday, students were taken aback when they received Botany and Political Science Paper-I, as both the English and Telugu versions contained errors. Additionally, errors were found in the Mathematics-IA Telugu medium question paper.

A total of six errors, ranging from spelling mistakes to misprints, were identified in the Botany, Mathematics, and Political Science question papers, leaving students confused.

Invigilators pointed out that question number 13 in Botany (Telugu medium), question number 5 in the Botany paper—I (English medium), question numbers 32 and 20 in the Political Science paper – I (English and Telugu mediums), and question numbers 4 and 9 in the Mathematics paper-IA (Telugu medium) had errors.

They also mentioned that this is not the first instance, as several errors, including grammatical mistakes and others, were reported in the English question paper of the inter second-year exams on Monday.

“A few errors were already identified by the students, who knew the correct answers. As soon as we received the papers from the Board, we informed the invigilators and had the corrections made. An acknowledgement was also obtained from the concerned invigilator,” said one of the invigilators. In response to the issue, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) stated that it has identified the mistakes, informed the exam centres, and instructed them to make the necessary corrections to the question papers. The Board assured that there would be no disadvantage to the students. Earlier on Monday, the Board announced that four marks would be awarded to all students who attempted question number 7 related to the pie chart in the English Paper-II, due to concerns raised by students about the clarity of the lines in the question.

Meanwhile, around 23,774 students were absent for the examination. A total of 5,53,423 students registered for the Mathematics paper- IA, Botany paper – I and Political Science paper – I. The Board is currently reviewing the reasons for the high absentee rate, and they are considering measures to ensure better attendance in future examinations.

Five malpractice cases with three in Nalgonda and one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad were booked.