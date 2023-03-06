Evacuees have been adequately compensated: MLA Satish

MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar has said that injustice has been done to the evacuees of Gauravelli project and they were adequately compensated for their sacrifice for the project. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he informed that a successful trial run has been made through the pump house into the project at a height of 126 metres of Gauravelli project.





The BRS government built 8 TMCs capacity Gauravelli project but Congress and BJP are trying to block the project. Soon the Gauravelli project would be completed and filled with water. Gandipalli project work would be started soon and land acquisition is completed, he said.





The project capacity was 1.5 TMCs when Congress party started Gandipalli and Gauravelli projects. Chief Minister KCR took steps to irrigate 1.7 lakh acres with 8.2 TMC as 1.2 TMC water was not enough, he noted.





As many as 4,000 acres has been acquired. Compensation was paid to the farmers as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. Apart from this a special package by ST Corporation would be provided soon. A package of Rs 8 lakh would be given by ST Corporation.





A compensation of up to Rs 17 lakh has been provided. Instead of the R&R package, a package of Rs 8 lakh was given separately. A special land and house R&R rehabilitation colony has been set up, Sathish Kumar said.





The government was developing Husnabad constituency in all fields and several BT roads were sanctioned in the constituency with Rs 20 crore. Banjara Bhawan was being built at Husnabad like no other constituency in the state.





Rs 32 crore sanctioned for the construction of internal CC roads and drainage in Husnabad town and Rs 72 crore as part of the Mission Bhagiratha to provide tap water to every household. RDO office, ACP office and division level offices have been set up at Husnabad, the MLA said.





The MLA informed that MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao is scheduled to visit and a public meeting with one lakh people at Husnabad on March 20.



