Even Revanth Reddy was arrested due to phone tapping, says Raghunandan Rao

Hyderabad: BJP's Medak Lok Sabha candidate Raghunandan Rao said that the present Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was arrested in the past only through phone tapping. Based on this, it is understood that the phone tapping has been done since 2014. He spoke to the media on Tuesday on the matter of phone tapping and appealed to conduct a sincere investigation on the tapping of telephones. He also want to see who was the DGP and SIB chief when the phone tapping took place. It is suggested that the officials should not be excused in this matter.



He demanded that KTR be included as the first defendant, Harish Rao as the second defendant, and Venkatarami Reddy, the former collector of Siddipet, as the third defendant. He said the case would not be complete if the original accused were not included as accused. No one has the authority to tap the phones of family members.

Former DGP PA Srinath Reddy revealed that he went to America at official expense. He said Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy lost in the previous by-election because of phone tapping.