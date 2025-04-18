Every landholder will get a Bhudhaar card’

Wanaparthy: An awareness programme was conducted on Thursday at the Rythu Vedika in the Peddamandadi mandal headquarters on ‘Bhu Bharati – Land Rights Record 2025 Act’ and its key features. Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy attended as the chief guest.

The MLA stated that just as everyone has an Aadhaar card, similarly, under the Act, every piece of land in the State will be assigned a Bhudhaar card. He mentioned that the government formulated and implemented the Act based on the suggestions and feedback from farmers, intellectuals and leaders. He said many issues arose for farmers due to the Dharani system, but now, with the Act introduced by the government, all disputes would find a resolution.

The Collector advised not just revenue officials, but everyone, including farmers, should be aware of the new law. “The government aims to resolve land-related issues through the new Act,” he said.

He stated that both the Act and the rules were brought into effect simultaneously. If there are any objections to the mutations done by tahsildar or the issued passbooks, people can appeal to RDO or the Collector.

Also, for land succession matters, a 30-day period has been set for quick resolution. Under the Act, facilities for registration and mutation on the same day have been made available. Additionally, each landholding will receive a unique Bhudhaar ID.