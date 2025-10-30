  • Menu
Everyone should work towards drug eradication: Collector

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre said that everyone should work towards drug prevention in the district.

A meeting of the district-level committee on drug prevention was held in the integrated Collectorate building.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector called on everyone to work towards drug prevention and to make Kumram Bheem Asifabad a drug-free district. He said that strict action will be taken as per the law if anybody found cultivating, selling, transporting or consuming ganja in the district.

He said that the benefits of welfare schemes provided by the government to those who cultivate marijuana will be withheld.

Those who are addicted to marijuana should be identified and shifted to a rehabilitation center.

SP Kanthi Lal Patil said that strict measures are being taken against the cultivation, illegal transportation and abuse of marijuana.

He said that 69 cases have been registered so far this year and 120 people have been sent to jail, and the officials of the concerned departments should coordinate with the police department.

