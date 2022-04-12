Everything You Should Know about TS Paddy Procurement Policy

For a few months, the KCR government has been demanding the union government buy the paddy from the state farmers at a Minimum Subsidy Price (MSP). However, there was no categorical assurance from the Centre on paddy procurement from the farmers. A couple of times, CM KCR has been to Delhi to bring some clarity on this issue, but in vain. However, there has been no positive gesture from the government regarding paddy procurement since then. Besides, the central government's new paddy procurement policy has annoyed the Chief Minister as well as other officials in the party.

To address this issue, KCR has started Raithu Diskha supporting the farmers against the BJP government and the lately announced policy. In the protest against the government, KCR has given a 24-hour deadline for the central government to respond to the newly announced policy. All the party members, MLAs, MPs, and MLCs have joined the protest. Speaking to the media, KCR has expressed his anguish against the Central Minister Piyush Goyal, naming him Piyush Golmaal. He demanded the central government buy paddy from the state farmers at a Minimum Subsidy Price.



Further, he added that the BJP is implementing different policies for different states. He also said that the BJP government is against the welfare of the farmers of the Telangana state. Supporting Raithu Deeksha, the farmer's leader Rakesh Tikayat participated in the protest. To counter KCR's Rythu Diksha, the BJP leaders has also conducted a Diksha in Hyderabad. However, there is no clarity even after his protest, and farmers are eagerly waiting for the decision of the Centre regarding the paddy procurement.



Eventually, KCR emphasized that the TRS government is a farmer-friendly government and will fight for the farmers till the government announces a favorable decision.