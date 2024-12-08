Ex Mantri questions lack of devpt funds

Adilabad : Former minister and BRS district president Jogu Ramanna criticized Congress and BJP leaders for their failure to secure funds for Adilabad’s development, accusing them of neglecting public governance. Speaking at a press conference in Adilabad on Saturday, Ramanna alleged that the district has seen little progress under the current MLA, who has merely inaugurated projects sanctioned during the BRS government’s tenure.

Ramanna expressed frustration over stalled projects, including the railway overbridge and underbridge, due to a lack of funds. He claimed that contractors have abandoned works, leaving infrastructure incomplete. Highlighting the state of key projects like the Collectorate building, IT Tower, BC Bhavan, Banjara Bhavan, and the Auditorium, he accused the MLA of failing to advance these initiatives.

He further criticized the MLA for redoing groundbreaking ceremonies for projects like the Jainath mini-stadium without any real progress.