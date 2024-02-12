  • Menu
Ex-Mayor meets CM, may join Congress

BRS leader and former mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Bonthu Rammohan, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday.

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Bonthu Rammohan, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday.

He is reportedly planning to join the Congress ever since he was denied a BRS party ticket from the Uppal constituency in the last Assembly elections. He is most likely to join the Congress before the Lok Sabha elections.

