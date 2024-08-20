Live
- Impact of Heavy Rains on Alampur Constituency, Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Central Team Conducts Research on Navabrahma Temples in Alampur
- Heavy Rains Disrupt Connectivity in Alampur Taluka; Congress Spokesperson Criticizes Previous Government
- Ex ZP Chairperson Saritha Vehicle met with a road mishap
- Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Emphasizes Vigilance Amid Heavy Rains, Calls for Special Meetings on Revenue Act
- Tireless Worker Rajiv Gandhi Honored on His Birth Anniversary
- MEIL deploys 2,000 HP hi-tech oil drilling rig for ONGC in Rajahmundry
- Strict Action if Negligence in Health Programs Continues, Warns DMHO Dr. Siddappa
- Rajiv Gandhi - The Pioneer of the Modern Technological Revolution, Mallu Ravi
- MEIL Deploys Advanced 2000 HP Oil Drilling Rig in Rajahmundry for ONGC
Just In
Ex ZP Chairperson Saritha Vehicle met with a road mishap
Highlights
In a recent incident, the vehicle of former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha Tirupatiah from Jogulamba Gadwal district met with a road accident while traveling towards Hyderabad.
Gadwal: In a recent incident, the vehicle of former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha Tirupatiah from Jogulamba Gadwal district met with a road accident while traveling towards Hyderabad.
The vehicle collided with a divider, causing a significant mishap.
Fortunately, Saritha Tirupatiah was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident, thereby averting a major disaster. No casualties have been reported in the incident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS