Ex ZP Chairperson Saritha Vehicle met with a road mishap

Gadwal: In a recent incident, the vehicle of former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha Tirupatiah from Jogulamba Gadwal district met with a road accident while traveling towards Hyderabad.

The vehicle collided with a divider, causing a significant mishap.

Fortunately, Saritha Tirupatiah was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident, thereby averting a major disaster. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

