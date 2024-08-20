Ex ZP Chairperson Saritha Vehicle met with a road mishap

Gadwal: In a recent incident, the vehicle of former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha Tirupatiah from Jogulamba Gadwal district met with a road accident while traveling towards Hyderabad.

The vehicle collided with a divider, causing a significant mishap.

Fortunately, Saritha Tirupatiah was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident, thereby averting a major disaster. No casualties have been reported in the incident.