Exam schedule for posts of junior lecturers and accounts officer announced by TSPSC

The Computer-Based Recruitment Tests (CBRT) will be from September 12 to October 3

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the recruitment exams schedule for the posts of Junior Lecturers under the control of Commissioner of Intermediate Education.

The Computer-Based Recruitment Tests (CBRT) will be from September 12 to October 3.

The Commission also announced the CBRT schedule for Accounts Officer, Junior Accounts Officer and Senior Accountant in Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, which will be held on August 8.

The TSPSC has advised candidates who applied for the recruitment exams to download their hall tickets from its website one week prior to the commencement of the test. For more details, visit the https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

