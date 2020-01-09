Excellent law & order helps TS take lead in development: Mohammed Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Excellent law and order and peaceful conditions played a crucial role in speedy development of the State during the past six years, said Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali who presented Police medals to distinguished police personnel in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Mahmood Ali said 'no curfew' in Hyderabad and across the State since for years, made Telangana grow in leaps and bound as compared to other States of the country.

He said the maintenance of law and order and the existence of peaceful conditions show greater impact on the Industrialists and the people from other countries come to Hyderabad and establish businesses here which in turn develop greater employment and livelihood opportunities to the youth and other people in the State.

The Home Minister along with Home Secretary Ravi Gupta and DGP M Mahendar Reddy participated in the Police Medals presentation programme held at Ravindra Bharathi on Wednesday and presented police medals to 418 officials for their distinguished service in the field.

He appreciated the TS police for their proactive participation in Haritha Haram, Palle Pragathi and Complete Literacy Movement.

The Home Minister said the law and order situation will improve further after the completion of the 20-floor Command Control Centre in Hyderabad.

He said training to the newly recruited 18,000 police personnel will begin from January 17.

Speaking on the occasion DGP M Mahendar Reddy said the awards will boost up the morale of the police personnel and with more enthusiasm they can render their services to citizens.

The Home Minister presented PPMG, PPM, IPM and Telangana State Police Medals to 418 senior IPS, retired police officials which include 3 Additional DGPs-- C V Anand, Dr Jitender and Sandeep Shandilya; 2 IGs-- M Stephen Ravindra; 3 DIGs, 3 SPs, 10 non-cadre SPs and Commandants, 29 Additional SPs, 53 DSPs, 48 CIs, 59 SIs, 76 ASIs, 87 Head Constables and 47 police constables.